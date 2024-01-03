L&T Finance Holdings Hits 52-Week High Following Strategic Plan Success

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings surged to a 52-week high after Emkay Global upgraded the company’s stock to ‘buy’ from ‘reduce’. The bullish sentiment is driven by the company’s near completion of the ambitious ‘Lakshya 2026’ strategic plan, well ahead of schedule. This development, along with the company’s diversification into new business areas, has significantly boosted investor confidence.

Soaring Stocks and Strategic Success

L&T Finance Holdings’ shares skyrocketed to Rs 170.8 each, marking a new 52-week high on the BSE. This surge followed Emkay Global’s upgrade of the company’s stock from ‘reduce’ to ‘buy’. Emkay anticipates over a 17 per cent upside from Tuesday’s closing, reflecting the firm’s strong performance and strategic accomplishments.

The confidence stems from L&T Finance’s successful implementation of the ‘Lakshya 2026’ strategic plan. Initiated two years ago, with objectives set from FY22 to FY26, the roadmap aimed to transform L&T Finance into a pristine asset quality and profitability company.

Financing the Future

As part of its strategic plan, L&T Finance has positioned itself as a robust retail lender, building sustainable moats around its key segments. These include rural financing, two-wheeler financing, and farm equipment financing, elevating the share of retail loans to 90 per cent. Emkay Global predicts L&T Finance’s return on assets (ROA) could exceed 3 per cent by FY26, bolstered by entry into new business areas like gold loans, business cards, and micro-LAPs.

Under the leadership of MD and CEO Sudipta Roy, L&T Finance’s shares have appreciated by over 86 per cent in a year, starkly outperforming the Nifty50’s increase of over 18 per cent in the same period.

Market Momentum

L&T Finance Holdings’ trading volumes surged to over 2 crore shares, far exceeding its one-week average of 86 lakh shares and the monthly average of 72 lakh shares. The stock has seen a remarkable uptrend, appreciating by over 12% in the last month and rallying by 26% in the past three months. Emkay Global Financial Services upgraded its rating on L&T Finance Holdings to ‘Buy’ from ‘Reduce’ and amped up the target price to ₹190 per share from ₹155 earlier.

The company’s retail assets, constituting over 90% of the loan book, its sustainable moats in Rural, 2W, and Farm Equipment sectors, and a solid balance sheet with significant macro-prudential provisions offer a cushion for sustained profitable growth.