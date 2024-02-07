LSB Industries Set to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results

LSB Industries, Inc. (LSB), a leading player in the production of low and no carbon products, has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on March 5, 2024, after the stock market closes. The company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker LXU, is committed to delivering sustainable solutions that serve diverse sectors, including agricultural, industrial, mining, and future energy markets.

Conference Call Details

The financial results will be discussed in detail during a conference call scheduled for March 6, 2024. The call, set to begin at 10:00 am ET, will be led by LSB's President & CEO, Mark Behrman, and EVP & CFO, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties can access the call via dial-in numbers provided in the announcement.

Webcast and Slide Presentation

In addition to the conference call, LSB has also arranged for a live webcast and a slide presentation. Both will be made available on the Investors section of LSB's website. For those who cannot tune in live, an archived version will be available for later access.

A Commitment to Sustainability

With its headquarters in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, LSB Industries operates facilities in Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company's commitment to sustainability resonates through its production of low and no carbon products. In addition to meeting the needs of present markets, LSB is also actively preparing for the future energy landscape, underlining its role as a pioneer in the energy transition.