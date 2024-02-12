LPMI Hits Record High: Spread Compression, Revenue Growth, and Fed Rate Cuts Shaping 2024

As we step into 2024, the Lincoln Private Market Index (LPMI) is making headlines, reaching a new record high in Q4 2023. The index rose by 0.6%, mirroring the S&P 500's 9.1% increase, but with a noteworthy difference: the LPMI displayed greater stability throughout the year, rising only 5.5% compared to the S&P 500's dramatic 22.7% surge.

Advertisment

The Driving Force Behind the LPMI's Growth

The primary engine behind this growth was robust operating performance. Multiples declined for the third consecutive quarter, with the average EBITDA multiple of new buyout transactions dropping to 11.8x from its peak average of 13.4x in Q4 2021.

A Tale of Spread Compression and Moderating Revenue Growth

Advertisment

Despite lower deal flow, credit markets witnessed spread compression. However, revenue growth moderated, and EBITDA growth persisted. An impressive 70% of companies reported revenue growth near the three-year trailing average, while EBITDA growth for the same group remained strong at 4.8% year-over-year.

The Outlook for Asia Fixed Income in 2024 and Fed Rate Cuts

Looking ahead to 2024, the Asia fixed income market is expected to see significant activity. The recent Fed rate cuts have had a considerable impact on credit spreads, creating new opportunities in the Asia credit universe.

Advertisment

Asia USD bonds are facing a lack of supply, and key credit themes are emerging in Asia, including the wide spread pickup in the Asia IG ex quasi sovereigns universe. The acceleration in mergers and acquisition activity, coupled with these trends, is shaping a dynamic landscape in the world of finance.

In conclusion, the LPMI's record high is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the private market. As we navigate the complexities of 2024, the interplay of spread compression, moderating revenue growth, and Fed rate cuts will continue to shape the financial landscape, offering both challenges and opportunities for investors.

Keywords: Lincoln Private Market Index, Record High, Spread Compression, Moderating Revenue Growth, Asia Fixed Income, Fed Rate Cuts, Credit Spreads, Asia Credit Universe, Asia USD Bonds, Credit Themes