Lowell and Neonomics Join Forces to Enhance Payment Options

In a significant development in the European credit management sector, Lowell, a leading service provider, has joined forces with financial technology firm Neonomics. Their collaboration aims to elevate the payment options available on Lowell's Norwegian customer portal, 'My Lowell', by integrating account-to-account payments. This move not only recognizes the burgeoning trend of such transactions in the Nordics but also underscores an industry-wide shift towards innovative and efficient payment methods.

Revolutionizing Payment Methods

The strategic alliance between Lowell and Neonomics seeks to revolutionize the way customers pay, driving cost efficiency across the entire value chain from customer to merchant. Account-to-account payments, a cost-effective alternative to traditional card transactions, will be integrated into the customer portal. This significant step is anticipated to reduce transaction costs, thereby benefitting both the customers and the merchants.

Expanding the Reach of Open Banking

Neonomics is keen to widen the scope of their technology and expertise in open banking, thereby reinforcing the entire credit management segment. This collaboration enables them to provide superior experiences for merchants and end users alike. The open banking technology also brings forth increased efficiency and security in managing finances, which is a boon for the customers.

Implications for Customers and Clients

The partnership promises more than just cost reduction. It aims to enrich the payment experience for customers and decrease the days sales outstanding for clients. As Tom Kjuusmoen, Operations Director at Lowell, rightly points out, the partnership holds strategic importance due to the anticipated benefits of open banking technology. The move is expected to set a precedent for other companies in the financial services industry to follow.