Business

Low Rupee Volatility Driving Indian Banks Towards More Volatile Currency Pairs

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
India’s corporate treasuries and banks are finding new avenues for better returns due to the low volatility of the Indian rupee. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interventions have kept the dollar/rupee pair within a tightly controlled trading range, leading to the narrowest trading range since 2002, and the lowest rupee volatility in over a decade. As a result, treasurers are finding it increasingly difficult to profit from the USD/INR pair, prompting a shift towards more volatile currency pairs like the euro/dollar, pound/dollar, and dollar/yen.

Increasing Cross Currency Trading

Data from the RBI’s Database on Indian Economy shows a significant increase in cross currency trading volume. Between January 1 and November 24, $1.37 trillion was traded, a 50% increase compared to $920 billion traded during the same period the previous year. This shift indicates a search for better returns in currency pairs perceived to react more predictably to market fundamentals and technical analysis.

Rise in Speculative Activity

Furthermore, forward cancellation volumes for corporates on cross currency pairs have risen by 30%, indicating a rise in speculative activity. These are contracts cancelled before their maturity date without being utilized. The RBI restricts contract cancellations due before the spot date, leading companies to speculate by booking and cancelling foreign currency contracts beyond the spot date.

Role of FX Risk Advisory Firms

FX risk advisory firms are now focusing on providing clients with recommendations on currency crosses tailored to their risk profiles and hedging needs. These firms play a crucial role in helping clients navigate the complexities of the foreign exchange market, especially in light of the shifting trends towards more volatile currency pairs.

In conclusion, the low volatility of the rupee and the resulting narrow trading range are driving Indian banks and corporate treasuries towards more volatile currency pairs. This shift, influenced by the RBI’s interventions, is reshaping the landscape of the foreign exchange market in India. The role of FX risk advisory firms is becoming increasingly vital as they provide guidance to clients on navigating this evolving market.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

