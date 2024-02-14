Love and Finance: Money-Saving Hacks for Couples during the Cost of Living Crisis

Valentine's Day 2024: Love in the Time of Financial Crisis

As the cost of living crisis continues to unfold in the UK, couples across the nation are facing new financial challenges. Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert (MSE) website has come to the rescue with ten money-saving hacks for couples to navigate these uncertain times hand-in-hand.

Communication: The Foundation of Financial Harmony

Open communication is the cornerstone of any successful relationship, especially when it comes to finances. Discussing income, expenses, and financial goals can help couples build a strong foundation for their shared financial future.

One way to ensure effective communication is by setting shared financial goals. Whether it's saving for a house, paying off debt, or planning a dream vacation, having a clear objective can help couples stay motivated and focused.

Ten Money-Saving Hacks for Couples

1. Claim Child Benefit in the lower-earning partner's name to receive National Insurance credits.

2. Take advantage of cashback on joint bills by using services like Quidco or TopCashback.

3. Get 2-for-1 cinema tickets through Compare the Market's Meerkat Movies.

4. Combine spending power to increase cashback rewards by using credit cards that offer bonuses for joint spending.

5. Check for marriage tax allowance eligibility and transfer £1,260 of your personal allowance to your partner, reducing your tax bill by up to £252.

6. Shift savings between partners to maximize tax-free allowance, with each individual allowed to earn £1,000 in savings interest tax-free.

7. Share car insurance policies to save on premiums, as long as both partners have clean driving records.

8. Save on subscriptions by sharing services like Amazon Prime and Spotify Premium Duo.

9. Use Tesco Clubcard vouchers to buy wedding rings at half price.

10. Utilize budgeting apps, such as Money Dashboard or Yolt, to track expenses and stay on top of your finances.

Managing Debts as a Team

When it comes to managing debts, couples should work together to create a repayment plan, prioritizing high-interest debts and considering debt consolidation options.

Automating payments can help ensure that bills are paid on time, avoiding late fees and reducing financial stress.

In some cases, seeking professional advice may be necessary. Financial advisors can provide guidance on managing debts, planning for retirement, and making informed investment decisions.

Celebrating Financial Milestones

Celebrating financial milestones, such as paying off a debt or reaching a savings goal, can help keep couples motivated and strengthen their financial bond.

By incorporating these tips and strategies into their daily lives, couples can not only survive but thrive during the cost of living crisis, proving that love and financial stability can indeed go hand-in-hand.