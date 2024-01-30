Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Grapples with a Substantial Decline in Share Price

In a significant development, Malaysia-listed chemical giant, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding (LCTitan), announced its quarterly financial results, leading to a considerable dip in its stock prices. The company's shares plummeted by 12%, settling down at 1.32 ringgit, a 9.6% drop. This sharp downturn marks a 12-month loss of 17% for the company.

Financial Performance: A Closer Look

Despite posting a substantial net loss of MYR186.5 million ($39.4 million) for the fourth quarter, LCTitan managed to narrow down its losses compared to the previous year's net loss of MYR333.6 million. This reduction has been credited primarily to the lower feedstock costs and significant foreign-exchange gains. However, the company's revenue witnessed a 10% decrease to MYR1.86 billion, a consequence of lower sales volumes in the face of a global economic slowdown.

Analysts' Take on LCTitan's Future

The financial outcome has prompted split opinions among analysts. Maybank Investment Bank, for instance, raised its target price for the stock to MYR0.95 from MYR0.83, maintaining a sell rating. The bank highlighted potential challenges such as the soft demand for downstream petrochemical products and escalating naphtha costs due to the surge in crude oil prices.

On the other hand, BIMB Securities analyst Azim Faris Ab Rahim offered a more optimistic outlook on LCTitan's long-term prospects. Rahim emphasized the company's expansion project in Indonesia and its robust financial health as significant indicators of potential growth. Consequently, BIMB Securities has retained a hold rating with a target price of MYR1.39.

Looking Ahead

While the present situation seems challenging, LCTitan holds a positive outlook for the future. The company anticipates an operating rate of 65% to 70% for FY2024. Moreover, the Lotte Chemical Indonesia New Ethylene (LINE) project, expected to be completed by 2025, is predicted to boost the total existing production capacity by an additional 65%. Thus, despite the current fiscal challenges, LCTitan's long-term prospects appear promising, backed by strategic planning and robust initiatives.