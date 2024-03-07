Lontar Papyrus Targets IDR 1.17 Trillion in Bonds, Eyeing Debt Repayment and Capital Boost

PT Lontar Papyrus Pulp & Paper Industry, under the Sinarmas Group, announces its third phase bond issuance of IDR 1.17 trillion, as part of its ongoing Shelf Registration Bonds II program aiming for a total of IDR 7 trillion. This move comes after the successful issuance of two previous tranches in 2023, totaling IDR 4.8 trillion.

Strategic Bond Issuance

The latest bond offering from Lontar Papyrus is categorized into three series; Series A with IDR 612.41 billion, Series B with IDR 415.66 billion, and Series C with IDR 148.19 billion. These bonds come with varied annual coupon rates and tenors; 8.25% for 370 days in Series A, 10.75% for three years in Series B, and 11.25% for five years in Series C. The public offering is slated for March 21-22, 2024, with the bonds expected to be electronically distributed by March 27 and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) the following day.

Allocation of Funds

According to the company's disclosure, approximately 64% of the proceeds from this bond issuance will be allocated towards repaying existing debts. The remainder, around 36%, is earmarked for bolstering the company's working capital. This strategic financial maneuver is aimed at optimizing the company's financial structure while ensuring sustainable growth.

Impact on the Business Landscape

The decision by Lontar Papyrus to issue a third tranche of bonds underlines the company's proactive approach to financial management and its commitment to maintaining a healthy balance sheet. By repaying debts and enhancing working capital, Lontar Papyrus positions itself for future expansion and operational efficiency. This move not only reflects the company's strategic vision but also contributes positively to investor confidence in the pulp and paper industry's resilience and growth potential.

The bond issuance by Lontar Papyrus marks a significant step in the company's financial strategy, highlighting its focus on sustainability and growth. As the company prepares for the future, this latest financial endeavor is set to reinforce its position in the industry, showcasing the potential for other companies to follow suit in optimizing their financial health for long-term success.