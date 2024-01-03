Longview, Texas Lottery Player Strikes it Rich with $2 Million Mega Millions Win

A stroke of fortune has graced a lottery player in Longview, Texas, who is now $2 million richer after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Murphy Express, a gas station located in this city of the Piney Woods region, known for its towering pines and hardwood trees.

Mega Win in the Mega Millions

The mysterious winner managed to match all five of the white ball numbers, a feat that warrants the second-tier prize in the Mega Millions game. However, this individual’s luck didn’t stop there. Having selected the Megaplier option, an additional feature that multiplies non-jackpot prizes for a small extra fee, the prize amount was doubled from $1 million to a whopping $2 million.

Longview: A Hotspot for Lottery Victories

Remarkably, this isn’t the first time Murphy Express on 301 E. Loop 281 has sold a winning ticket. In fact, this location seems to have a knack for attracting good fortune, having sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket in June 2021, and a $1 million ticket in the past fall. In this new year alone, it has sold a third million-dollar winning ticket.

Mega Millions: A Game of Chance Across the Nation

Mega Millions is a popular multi-state lottery game, available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Known for its large jackpots, the game has a vast reach and, in this instance, has bestowed a significant windfall on a player in Longview. The identity of the winner, as is often the case, has not been disclosed. In the state of Texas, lottery winners have the option to remain anonymous or come forward to claim their prize, providing them with a measure of privacy amidst their newfound fortune.