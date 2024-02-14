Long Prairie City Council Boosts Funding for Local Organizations to Foster Tourism and Economic Growth

In a strategic move to bolster tourism and stimulate economic growth, the Long Prairie City Council recently approved budget increases for several local organizations, including sports leagues, outdoor groups, arts groups, historical associations, museums, and theaters. This funding allocation comes from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee's Hotel Motel Small Fund, which is generated by a 2% tax on hotel and motel room rentals throughout Snohomish County.

Advertisment

Chamber of Commerce, EDA, and TCDC Receive Significant Boosts

Among the organizations set to benefit from the additional funding are the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority (EDA), and Todd County Development Corporation (TCDC). The Chamber of Commerce will receive a $5,000 increase, bringing their total budget for tourism-related events to $29,400. This marks a 2,400 increase from the previous budget.

The EDA will reimburse the Chamber of Commerce $2,587 per month for 20 hours of services per week, a 3% increase from last year. This collaborative effort ensures the continued success of local events and initiatives.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the TCDC will receive a significant sponsorship increase of $7,500, up from the previous budget of $2,500. This substantial boost was not initially planned, but the city intends to utilize unallocated funds to cover the difference.

Chamber of Commerce Takes on Tourism-Related Events

For the past four years, the Chamber of Commerce has been at the helm of tourism-related events, as a Tourism Commission has not yet been organized at the city level. The organization's dedication to promoting Long Prairie as a desirable destination has played a crucial role in attracting visitors and fostering economic growth.

Advertisment

By strategically investing in local organizations, the Long Prairie City Council is demonstrating its commitment to supporting tourism partners and promoting economic growth in Snohomish County. With these budget increases, the council aims to create a vibrant and thriving community that benefits both residents and visitors alike.

Long Prairie City Council, tourism, economic growth, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority, Todd County Development Corporation

In a move that highlights the importance of tourism and economic development, the Long Prairie City Council has approved significant budget increases for local organizations. With allocations aimed at supporting sports leagues, outdoor groups, arts groups, historical associations, museums, and theaters, the council is making a bold statement about its commitment to fostering a vibrant and thriving community. By investing in these organizations, the council is not only promoting tourism but also creating opportunities for residents and businesses alike.

Among the organizations set to benefit from this funding are the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority (EDA), and Todd County Development Corporation (TCDC). The Chamber of Commerce will receive an additional $5,000 to support tourism-related events, while the EDA will see a 3% increase in its reimbursement for services provided by the Chamber. The TCDC, meanwhile, will receive a substantial sponsorship increase of $7,500, marking a significant investment in the organization's efforts to promote economic growth.