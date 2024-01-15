en English
Cryptocurrency

Long-Inactive Ethereum Address Springs Back to Life: A Sign of Early Investor Movement?

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Long-Inactive Ethereum Address Springs Back to Life: A Sign of Early Investor Movement?

A long-dormant Ethereum address, containing 200 ETH, has resumed activity after over eight years of inactivity, sparking intrigue within the cryptocurrency community. This event, reported by large cryptocurrency transaction tracker Whale Alert, is not a standalone phenomenon. In recent months, several other pre-mine addresses carrying significant amounts of ETH have also reemerged from dormancy, suggesting a possible pattern where early investors or holders are reassessing their investments or contemplating liquidating their assets.

Ripple Effect of Reactivated Ethereum Addresses

The reawakening of these Ethereum addresses occurs amidst a volatile Ethereum market. The cryptocurrency recently registered a slight 1.2% uptick in pricing, standing at $2,515.28, following a notable drop in value. Despite such fluctuations, Ethereum continues to hold a substantial market cap of nearly $301.7 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of around $17.9 billion.

The Awakening of a Pre-Mine Address

The reactivated address transferred 2000 ETH, valued at approximately $506,140, after lying dormant for eight and a half years. This comes amidst burgeoning optimism about the potential for an Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF). BlackRock’s CEO has expressed interest in an Ethereum ETF, although the path to approval may be littered with obstacles, as the SEC is likely to delay any decision on Ethereum ETFs.

Ethereum’s Prospective Surge and Institutional Embrace

Ethereum has witnessed an impressive increase of approximately 180,558.27% from its mining days, with its price rising 17% in the last week alone, trading at $2,511. Crypto venture capitalist Vance Spencer anticipates several key milestones for the blockchain industry in the next few years. These include the sanctioning of an Ethereum ETF and a significant increase in institutional acceptance of cryptocurrencies by 2024.

Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

