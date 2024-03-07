Lone Peak Insurance Achieves B++ Rating from AM Best, Forecasts Stable Outlook

AM Best has recently awarded Lone Peak Insurance Company (Lone Peak), based in South Jordan, Utah, with a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb+" (Good), both adorned with a stable outlook. These ratings highlight Lone Peak's robust balance sheet, satisfactory operational performance, neutral business profile, and fitting enterprise risk management (ERM) practices.

Advertisment

Foundation for Success

Since its inception in 2019, Lone Peak has carved a niche in the insurance landscape by focusing on failure to perform contractual liability insurance policies (CLIPs), primarily for vehicle service contracts (VSCs). These VSCs, facilitated through an array of car dealerships nationwide, offer coverage for certain repairs and services on used vehicles. The essence of Lone Peak's CLIPs is to provide a safety net against the risk that claims under these VSCs surpass a set deductible, ensuring that customers are not left in the lurch should the affiliate struggle to meet its obligations.

Robust Financial Health

Advertisment

Lone Peak's financial solidity is underscored by its very strong risk-adjusted capitalization, as determined by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). This is further bolstered by high liquidity levels, minimal underwriting leverage, and a conservative approach to reinsurance reliance. Within its relatively short period of operation, Lone Peak has demonstrated commendable underwriting and operational profitability, with projections indicating sustained positive performance moving forward.

Strategic Positioning and Risk Management

The company's neutral business profile is attributed to the low-risk nature of its CLIPs, a broad geographic presence, and the leadership team's extensive experience in the vehicle service contract sector. Moreover, Lone Peak's ERM framework is recognized as well-suited for its operations, designed to effectively identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks across the organization. This proactive approach to risk management underscores the company's commitment to maintaining its financial health and operational efficacy.

As Lone Peak continues to navigate the complexities of the insurance industry, its recent ratings from AM Best serve as a testament to the company's strong financial foundation, strategic market positioning, and robust risk management practices. These elements collectively forecast a promising trajectory for Lone Peak, reinforcing its status as a resilient player in the insurance domain.