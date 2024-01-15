London Stocks Take a Downturn Amid Disappointing Financial Updates

Midday trading in London saw stocks take a downturn, influenced by less-than-positive financial updates from recruitment specialist PageGroup and housebuilder Crest Nicholson. The anticipated quieter trading due to the closure of US markets for Martin Luther King Day also played a part. Despite early gains, the FTSE 100 struggled to find direction, with energy stocks benefiting from recent oil price increases. However, the general economic outlook remains uncertain, with signs of employer reluctance to hire and growing income inequality, as shown by Hargreaves Lansdown’s Savings and Resilience Barometer.

London Stocks and Global Geopolitical Tensions

Susannah Streeter, a financial expert at Hargreaves Lansdown, highlighted geopolitical tensions, economic challenges, and the impacts of artificial intelligence as key topics at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Investors are closely watching geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the war between Israel and Hamas, and the US military’s recent actions in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

UK Housing Market Shows Promise

Despite these concerns, the Rightmove data indicated a significant rise in UK house prices last month, the highest in three years, suggesting market momentum and optimism. Yet, Tim Bannister of Rightmove advised caution for sellers due to elevated mortgage rates and the cost-of-living squeeze. Some housebuilders, such as Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments, saw slight increases in their stock, while others like Persimmon and Crest Nicholson experienced declines.

Corporate Updates and Stock Movements

PageGroup’s shares dropped after announcing its full-year operating profit for 2023 is expected to be below previous estimates. Crest Nicholson also issued a profit warning due to higher costs and a legal charge. Conversely, Bakkavor’s stock rose following a board change after Baupost sold its stake to LongRange Capital. International Consolidated Airlines Group also saw a marginal increase in their share price. Luxury fashion brand Burberry plummeted after cutting its forecast for adjusted operating profit for the financial year.