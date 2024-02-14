Lodging Sector Poised for Growth: RevPAR, Consumer Resilience, and Low Borrowing Rates

The lodging sector is on the brink of a resurgence, according to Morgan Stanley's top hotel industry analyst, Michael Bluhm. With lower borrowing rates and affordable hotel purchases, the industry is poised for growth.

Lodging Sector: A Favorable Investment Climate

Despite the overall uneven recovery of commercial real estate (CRE) from the pandemic, the hotel industry has shown promising growth, with occupancy rates rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels. Hotel buyouts and financing are inexpensive, as evidenced by a recent $3.5 billion financing by Caesars Entertainment Inc. at a yield of just 225 basis points above comparable Treasury bonds.

Lodging property prices are down 7% from their peak, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) is expected to grow by 3.0% this year. However, public capitalization rates are lower than private ones, indicating that public investors may be less optimistic about the sector.

RevPAR Growth and the Power of Scale

According to Bluhm, the resilience of consumers and the power of scale demonstrated by large chains will drive hotel values higher in the future. RevPAR experienced a year-over-year increase of 16.5% with strong growth momentum continuing.

Lower priced hotels have been particularly successful, benefiting from rate fatigue with ADR growth levels for midscale properties triple that of higher priced hotels. Hotel demand fell slightly while short term rental demand rose, representing roughly 18.6% of industry-wide market share.

A Bright Future Ahead

In conclusion, the lodging sector is gearing up for growth, thanks to lower borrowing rates and affordable hotel purchases. RevPAR is expected to grow by 3.0% this year, and the resilience of consumers and the power of scale demonstrated by large chains will drive hotel values higher in the future.

Despite some uncertainties in the market, the outlook for the lodging sector is bright, and investors are taking notice. With strong growth momentum and affordable financing, now may be the perfect time to invest in this resurging industry.

