Lockheed Martin Shows Strong Potential for Investment Return, Says Analyst

In an enlightening discussion with CNBC’s Frank Holland, financial analyst Degas Wright painted a promising picture for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). Wright drew attention to the company’s robust financial performance, emphasizing that Lockheed Martin generates 15 cents in free cash flow for every dollar of invested capital. This impressive metric places the company in the upper decile for profitability among its industry counterparts.

Lockheed Martin’s Financial Health

Wright’s analysis indicates that Lockheed Martin is positioned in the top quintile for future performance, suggesting a strong potential for investment return. This evaluation is grounded in the company’s cash flow efficiency, a critical determinant in assessing a company’s financial health and its capacity to generate returns for shareholders. Despite potential obstacles in 2024, including uncertainties surrounding defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and the macroeconomic environment, Lockheed Martin remains a strong contender in the market.

Potential Challenges and Opportunities

Supply chain issues have impacted profit margin expansion, and concerns about the F-35 airplane deliveries falling short of expectations persist. Despite these challenges, many Wall Street analysts view Lockheed Martin as an attractive stock to buy, with promising estimated earnings per share and free cash flow in 2024. However, the company’s valuation is considerably less attractive than in late 2021, and its potential upside appears well balanced and unlikely to be significant.

Dividend Stocks and Future Prospects

Lockheed Martin features as one of the three super safe dividend stocks in the article. The aerospace and defense company has increased its payout for 21 consecutive years and consistently generates steady cash flow. It plans to produce around 8.2 billion in cash this year and 6.2 billion in free cash after funding capital expenses. With its A-rated balance sheet, Lockheed Martin aims to return all that cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company anticipates its cash flow to grow in 2024 and beyond, backed by a massive backlog of defense contracts worth $156 billion at the end of the third quarter.