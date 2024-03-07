Locally Secures Growth Equity Investment from Corbel Capital, Valency Capital to Expand Services

Locally, an innovative technology firm, has recently secured a significant growth equity investment led by Corbel Capital Partners, based in Los Angeles, and Valency Capital of Connecticut. This strategic financial infusion is set to catalyze Locally's expansion plans, including technology development, platform services, and bolstering sales and marketing efforts. Mike Massey, the founder and CEO of Locally, emphasized that this investment will accelerate the company's market lead and enhance the collaboration between brands and retailers to boost sales.

Strategic Growth and Expansion Plans

With the new capital, Locally aims to broaden its team, penetrate adjacent industries, and elevate its visibility among consumers, brands, and retailers. The company's mission to bridge the gap between online and offline shopping experiences for consumers is supported by its proprietary solution, which leverages millions of data points to make brand interactions with customers more impactful and personal. Over 1,000 brands and 30,000 retailers currently rely on Locally's platform to connect with customers, highlighting its significant impact on the retail industry.

Investor Confidence and Support

Robert Farinholt, founder and managing partner at Valency Capital, praised Locally's innovative approach to enhancing the consumer shopping experience, expressing eagerness to support the company's continued growth in existing and new sectors. Brian Yoon, managing director at Corbel Capital Partners, also commended Locally's ability to provide a seamless shopping experience, underscoring the platform's potential for growth in a diverse retail landscape. Both investment firms bring a wealth of experience and resources that are expected to propel Locally's strategic development and market penetration efforts.

The Future of Retail Collaboration

This investment marks a pivotal moment for Locally as it seeks to redefine the retail industry's approach to online and offline consumer engagement. The company's focus on developing and enhancing its platform services is poised to create new opportunities for brands and retailers to connect with their customers in more meaningful ways. As Locally embarks on this next phase of growth, the retail landscape is set to witness a transformation in how shopping experiences are crafted and delivered, promising a more personalized and convenient journey for consumers.

As Locally leverages this significant investment to scale its operations and innovate further, the implications for the retail industry are profound. This partnership not only underscores the value of integrating digital and physical shopping experiences but also signals a shift towards more consumer-centric retail models. Moving forward, the synergy between Locally, Corbel Capital Partners, and Valency Capital is expected to catalyze a new era of retail collaboration, where technology and personalized consumer engagement lead the way in shaping the future of shopping.