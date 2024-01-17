LoanDepot Inc. Sees a 9.19% Decline in Stock Price: A Detailed Look

In a recent twist in the financial markets, LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI), a prominent player in the Mortgage Finance Industry, witnessed a significant 9.19% decline in its stock price from the previous trading day, concluding at $2.83. The company's stock price has exhibited substantial volatility over the past year, oscillating between $1.14 and $3.71.

Advertisment

LoanDepot's Performance and Market Position

With a commendable growth rate of 35.32% over a five-year span, LoanDepot has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of market fluctuations. The company's average annual earnings per share stand at an impressive 67.66%. Boasting a market capitalization of $458.95 million, LoanDepot has a substantial scale of operations, employing 6127 individuals and maintaining 72.50 million outstanding shares and a float of 60.20 million.

Notably, the insider ownership of the company stands at an overwhelming 66.29%, while institutional ownership is pegged at 11.49%. Recent insider transactions have seen the President of LDI Mortgage selling 82,141 shares at $3.02 each.

Advertisment

LoanDepot's Financial Health

Despite reporting a loss of $0.08 per share in its most recent quarter, LoanDepot managed to surpass consensus estimates by $0.1. However, the company's return on equity was in the negative at -19.55%. Analysts have forecasted earnings of -$0.03 per share for the current fiscal year and an increase to 67.66% per share for the upcoming year.

The company's price to sales ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its price to free cash flow is 8.33. The diluted EPS is currently at -0.94, but it is projected to improve to -0.07 in the next quarter and further to 0.05 in a year.

Advertisment

Technical Analysis and Future Outlook

Technical analysis paints a mixed picture for LoanDepot. The company's 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.97. The company's stock has resistance levels at $2.72, $2.88, and $2.96, with support levels at $2.49, $2.41, and $2.25. These indicators suggest potential market volatility ahead.

LoanDepot's annual sales total $1,256 million, with a net income loss of $273,020 thousand and a previous quarter income loss of $16,600 thousand. Despite these figures, LoanDepot's growth trajectory and performance in the mortgage finance industry make it a company to watch in the financial sector.