Lloyd's of London Posts Historic £10.7bn Profit in 2023, Marks Turnaround with Strong Underwriting, Investment Gains

Lloyd's of London has unveiled a remarkable fiscal year 2023 performance, transitioning from a £800 million loss in 2022 to a pre-tax profit of £10.7 billion. This financial rebound is attributed to a robust underwriting profit of £5.9bn and significant investment returns, alongside a marked improvement in the combined ratio and gross written premium growth. John Neal, CEO of Lloyd's, highlighted the exceptional underwriting results and a fortified balance sheet as pivotal to this year's success.

Underwriting Excellence and Market Growth

Lloyd's market has reported an underwriting profit of £5.9bn, a £3.3bn increase from the previous year, contributing to a 7.9 percentage point improvement in the combined ratio to 84%. This achievement is underscored by the lowest costs from large risks and natural catastrophe claims in recent times, with an underlying combined ratio of 80.5%. The market also experienced its third consecutive year of double-digit growth, with gross written premium surging by 11.6% to £52.1bn, driven by a 4% volume growth and 7% price increases amidst inflationary pressures.

Investment Returns and Financial Resilience

Investment returns of £5.3bn, bolstered by higher global risk-free interest rates and the unwind of previous mark-to-market losses, played a crucial role in Lloyd's overall profit. The previous year had seen an investment loss of £3.1bn. This financial fortitude has been further supported by a strong and resilient balance sheet, with central and market-wide solvency ratios reaching 503% and 207% respectively. Capital, reserves, and subordinated loan notes increased by 12.7% to £45.3bn.

Future Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead, Lloyd's CEO John Neal emphasized the importance of disciplined underwriting and operational efficiency in sustaining profitable performance. He affirmed Lloyd's commitment to enhancing its value, relevance, and long-term sustainability in the global insurance market. The remarkable turnaround in 2023 not only showcases Lloyd's ability to navigate financial uncertainties but also sets a positive trajectory for future growth and stability.

The outstanding 2023 results underscore Lloyd's resilience and adaptability in a dynamic global market. With strategic initiatives aimed at improving performance and reducing business costs, Lloyd's is well-positioned to support its customers through uncertain times, thereby reinforcing its standing as a leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace.