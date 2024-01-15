LKP Finance Share Price Soars to One-Year High Following Strong Q3 Results

On January 15, 2024, LKP Finance Limited, a key player in the financial sector, marked a significant milestone as its share price soared, reaching a new one-year high. This upsurge followed the announcement of robust third-quarter results for the fiscal year, demonstrating the company’s steadfast growth trajectory and financial resilience.

Impressive Financial Performance

The third quarter of the fiscal year ended on a high note for LKP Finance, with the company reporting a consolidated net income of Rs 19.92 Cr. This figure marked an 82.92% increase from the same quarter in the previous year, reflecting the company’s substantial progress and the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives. Revenue from operations also saw an uptick, increasing to Rs 4.93 Cr compared to Rs 4.03 Cr year-on-year.

Significant Surge in EBIT and Net Profit

LKP Finance’s EBIT for the quarter was Rs 21.32 Cr, showcasing a substantial leap from the Rs 10.06 Cr reported in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. The consolidated net profit exhibited a similar trend, surging by 132% to Rs 15.41 Cr in Q3FY24 from Rs 6.64 Cr in Q3FY23. This profit surge signifies the company’s strong financial performance and the success of its revenue-enhancing measures.

Legal Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite this financial high, LKP Finance found itself embroiled in a legal tussle with the State Bank of India. The bank obtained an order from the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bangalore against Kingfisher Airlines Limited and others for the recovery of dues. LKP Finance got entangled in this dispute due to a garnishee order claiming Rs. 2,500 Lakhs from the group, an issue that is currently under appeal. In the reported quarter, the company experienced a net gain on fair value changes, including unrealized gains, signalling potential for future growth.

Dividend Announcement

In further news, LKP Finance declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3 per share for the financial year 2023-24, demonstrating its commitment to rewarding shareholders amidst its growth journey. This action, coupled with the company’s solid financial performance and strategic initiatives, promises a bright future for the financial giant despite the ongoing legal challenge.