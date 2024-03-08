LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Names Dr. Olumide Adedeji New MD, Aims for Growth

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has ushered in a new era of leadership and strategic direction with the appointment of Dr. Olumide Adedeji as its Managing Director, effective March 7, 2024, pending regulatory approval. This pivotal move was announced by the company secretary, Timothy Gbadeyan, highlighting Dr. Adedeji's comprehensive experience and vision for the bank's future.

Extensive Background and Strategic Vision

Before assuming his new role, Dr. Adedeji significantly contributed to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank as Executive Director, overseeing Business Development, Information Technology, Operations, and Customer Experience. His interim tenure as Acting Managing Director since January 2024 set the stage for this promotion. Dr. Adedeji's illustrious career spans over 27 years across multiple facets of the banking industry, including Consumer & Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Mortgage Banking. His academic prowess is equally notable, holding a doctorate from the University of Ibadan and benefiting from advanced training at institutions like Lagos Business School and the University of Oxford.

A Deloitte-Trained Finance Expert

Dr. Adedeji's expertise is not just limited to his roles within the banking sector. As a Deloitte-trained finance professional, his experience extends to international banking with Standard Chartered Bank, and notable Nigerian banks such as FCMB, Diamond Bank (now Access Bank), Equitorial Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank), and Fidelity Bank. His diverse background is strengthened further by his association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as a fellow, showcasing a blend of academic excellence and practical experience.

Looking Towards the Future

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank's appointment of Dr. Adedeji comes at a critical time when the banking sector is navigating through challenges and opportunities presented by the digital era and the evolving needs of customers. His leadership is expected to drive innovation, enhance customer experience, and steer the bank towards sustainable growth and profitability. With a proven track record and a strategic outlook, Dr. Adedeji is well-positioned to lead LivingTrust Mortgage Bank into its next chapter of success.