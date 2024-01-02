en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Living Paycheck to Paycheck: The Silent Epidemic Sweeping Across Income Brackets

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Living Paycheck to Paycheck: The Silent Epidemic Sweeping Across Income Brackets

Recent data illustrates a startling reality: over half of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, a condition that remarkably includes those earning over $100,000 annually. This statistic, sourced from a September 2023 LendingClub report, exposes the precarious financial situation of over 60% of the country’s population, transcending income brackets.

Lifestyle Inflation: The Hidden Culprit

A significant factor contributing to this situation is ‘lifestyle inflation,’ also known as ‘lifestyle creep.’ This phenomenon occurs when individuals increase their spending as their income rises, often propelled by a sense of entitlement to a better lifestyle commensurate with their higher earnings. Clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff observes that this mindset often results in an imbalance where the pursuit of present happiness overshadows future savings and financial planning.

Essential Expenses: Beyond Luxury

As budgeting coach Saprina Allen underscores, lifestyle inflation isn’t solely about indulgence in luxury items. It can also pertain to essential expenses deferred by people living paycheck to paycheck, such as car maintenance or dental visits. These necessities become more attainable with higher earnings, thereby contributing to the increased spending.

The Struggle to Keep Up

The struggle to maintain financial stability is further exacerbated when incomes fail to keep pace with the rising cost of living. This disparity leaves people unprepared for emergency expenses, rendering them vulnerable to high-interest credit card debt. This gap between income and living expenses is a significant element in the paycheck to paycheck lifestyle of many Americans.

Experts advise creating an emergency fund equivalent to three to six months’ worth of living expenses. This measure seeks to strike a balance between enjoying the present and securing the future, thereby mitigating the risk posed by unexpected costs and high-interest debt. They also emphasize the importance of financial literacy and disciplined financial management in breaking free from the paycheck to paycheck cycle.

0
Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: The Year of the 'Great Resignation' for CEOs

By Ayesha Mumtaz

India's Crude Oil Imports from Russia Plunge Amidst Sanctions

By Safak Costu

Indian Stock Market Likely to Open Higher Amid Continued Volatility

By Dil Bar Irshad

Big Tech's International Expansion: A Challenge to Profit Margins

By Rizwan Shah

Stock Futures Stable as New Year Begins Amid Modest Predictions for 20 ...
@Business · 3 mins
Stock Futures Stable as New Year Begins Amid Modest Predictions for 20 ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Arabia’s Private School Market: A Growing Investment Opportunity

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia's Private School Market: A Growing Investment Opportunity
Asia Pacific Markets Begin 2024 with Mixed Results Amid Contrasting PMI Data

By BNN Correspondents

Asia Pacific Markets Begin 2024 with Mixed Results Amid Contrasting PMI Data
2023: A Year of Resurgence for the Nasdaq and Major Stock Indexes

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year of Resurgence for the Nasdaq and Major Stock Indexes
Taylor Swift Fans Warned About Ticket Scalpers Amidst Price Gouging

By Bijay Laxmi

Taylor Swift Fans Warned About Ticket Scalpers Amidst Price Gouging
Latest Headlines
World News
LBPRC Semifinals: Showdown Between Criollos de Caguas and Cangrejeros de Santurce
23 seconds
LBPRC Semifinals: Showdown Between Criollos de Caguas and Cangrejeros de Santurce
Türkiye's Electoral Process Gains Momentum: High-Stakes Races in Istanbul and Ankara
1 min
Türkiye's Electoral Process Gains Momentum: High-Stakes Races in Istanbul and Ankara
Charities Appeal for Support as Demand for Food Banks Surges: ITV's Evening Programme Highlights
2 mins
Charities Appeal for Support as Demand for Food Banks Surges: ITV's Evening Programme Highlights
Golf Bags Vs. Trolleys: Challenging Traditional Beliefs About Exercise in Golf
2 mins
Golf Bags Vs. Trolleys: Challenging Traditional Beliefs About Exercise in Golf
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Death
2 mins
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Death
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Alex Scott Calls for Increased Scouting for Channel Island Footballers
3 mins
Alex Scott Calls for Increased Scouting for Channel Island Footballers
Teenage Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Advances to World Championship Semi-Finals
3 mins
Teenage Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Advances to World Championship Semi-Finals
Tory Taylor: The Punter Who Rewrote College Football History
3 mins
Tory Taylor: The Punter Who Rewrote College Football History
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
10 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
6 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
8 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
8 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
9 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app