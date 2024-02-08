LiveWire Reports Financial Results for 2023: Strong Q4 Despite Increased Net Loss

The financial year 2023 was a rollercoaster for LiveWire Group, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc., which specializes in electric motorcycles. The company reported a consolidated net loss of $109.6 million for the year, a significant increase from the $78.9 million loss in 2022. This was credited to a provision for excess inventory components, heightened costs for product development, and expenses related to its transition into a standalone public company.

Advertisment

Strong Q4 Performance Amid Challenges

Despite the losses, LiveWire witnessed a robust Q4 performance. The launch of the S2 Del Mar model was a particular highlight, garnering positive responses. The company has outlined its plans for 2024, involving an emphasis on product innovation, market expansion, and cost improvements.

Segment Performance

Advertisment

The Electric Motorcycles segment reported increased revenue in the fourth quarter, driven by the sales of the Del Mar units. However, it also saw increased operating losses. The STACYC segment, which specializes in manufacturing electric two-wheelers for children, noted higher volumes. However, it experienced lower revenue and operating income due to the product mix and pricing.

Future Prospects and Commitments

In its forward-looking statements, LiveWire reaffirms its commitment to the electric vehicle sector. The company anticipates reaching future milestones in the development and manufacturing of EVs. At the same time, it acknowledges the risks and uncertainties inherent in such a competitive and rapidly evolving industry. The company's electrification journey continues as it sets its sights on the Indian market with the launch of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle. Priced at an estimated Rs. 6.00 Lakh, it is expected to compete with the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 400, Honda NX500, and Honda CB500X.