LiveOne Appoints Aaron Sullivan as CFO, Raises 2024 Revenue Guidance

NASDAQ-listed company, LiveOne (LVO), has announced the promotion of Aaron Sullivan to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Sullivan's ascension to the top finance role is a testament to his invaluable contributions to the company since joining in March 2019. Having served as Vice President, Corporate Controller, and interim CFO, Sullivan has been a key figure in strengthening LiveOne's financial and operational management.

Aaron Sullivan's Rise to CFO

Sullivan's promotion is the culmination of his exceptional performance over the past two years. His tenure as interim CFO demonstrated his financial acumen and leadership skills, earning him high praise from the company's CEO, Robert Ellin. In a statement, Ellin hailed Sullivan's talent and experience, emphasizing his instrumental role in bolstering the company's operational and financial sustainability.

LiveOne's Financial Outlook and Corporate Developments

Alongside Sullivan's promotion, LiveOne has also provided updates on its financial outlook and corporate developments. The company has released forecasts for its 2025 revenue, estimating it to be between $140 million to $155 million. This projection, an increase from previous expectations, signals a positive outlook for the company's future.

PodcastOne and the LiveOne Stock

In addition, LiveOne shared updates about PodcastOne, a platform under its ownership. Although specific details were not disclosed, the mention of PodcastOne hints at potential exciting developments within the company's portfolio. Following these announcements, LiveOne's stock experienced an uptick, reflecting investor confidence in the company's revised revenue guidance for 2024.