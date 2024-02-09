Litigation Risk Insurance Pioneer Ignites US Market with Innovative Offering

Ignite Specialty Risk, a distinguished provider of litigation risk insurance, has announced the launch of its Litigation Capital Protection Insurance in the United States. This new product aims to safeguard investments in litigation assets, fortifying the capital structure and paving the way for justice for claimants engaged in meritorious disputes.

In a strategic move to propel its success in the US market, Ignite has appointed Nicole Silver as Lead Underwriter and Head of US Operations. Silver, a seasoned litigator and litigation finance expert, brings nearly a decade of experience in the disputes finance and insurance industries.

Bridging the Gap in Litigation Finance

After gaining recognition in the London market, Ignite's Litigation Capital Protection Insurance is poised to redefine the landscape of US litigation finance. The product is designed to shield investments, even when portfolios underperform, providing much-needed peace of mind to stakeholders in the litigation process.

Ignite's comprehensive range of insurance products, tailored to the commercial litigation marketplace, includes adverse cost protection, own cost protection, and award default insurance. The firm's financial strength is underscored by its A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best.

Nicole Silver: A Trailblazer at the Helm

Nicole Silver, Ignite's newly appointed Lead Underwriter and Head of US Operations, is a respected authority in the realms of litigation finance and insurance. With a 20-year track record, Silver has honed her expertise in various roles, including litigator, underwriter, and broker.

Silver's appointment signals Ignite's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions to clients, including litigation funders, law firms, and other lenders. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in driving Ignite's growth in the US market.

A Promising Future for Litigation Risk Insurance

As Ignite Specialty Risk expands its footprint in the US, the firm's Litigation Capital Protection Insurance stands to revolutionize the litigation finance landscape. By offering protection for investments in litigation assets, Ignite empowers claimants with meritorious disputes to seek justice and helps investors to manage risk more effectively.

With Nicole Silver's leadership and Ignite's commitment to innovation, the future of litigation risk insurance in the US appears brighter than ever. The company's entrance into the market not only signifies a new era for the industry but also reinforces the importance of access to justice and financial stability in the realm of commercial litigation.

