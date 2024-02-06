Lithium Price Crash: A Blow to Green Metals Investors

Francis Wedin, the founder of Vulcan Resources, has experienced a sharp decline in his fortune; a result of the recent lithium price crash. Despite a staggering 52 percent decrease, equating to a $36 million loss in Vulcan shareholding, Wedin continues to ride his bike to work, his wealth not serving as his primary motivation.

The Ripple Effect of Green Metals' Decline

Many investors in green metals are facing a similar ordeal. The paper wealth of these investors is experiencing significant declines due to the falling lithium prices. One notable figure severely affected is Tim Goyder, a significant figure in critical minerals. Goyder has seen an 80 percent reduction in his Chalice Mining shares, translating to a loss of $172 million. The failed takeover bid by Albemarle has also resulted in a $634 million decrease in his Liontown Resources stake.

Surviving the Lithium Price Crash

Despite these setbacks, Gina Rinehart, another major shareholder in Liontown, remains unscathed. Rinehart's fortune, primarily based on iron ore, is estimated at $37.4 billion. On the other hand, Goyder's wealth is more intertwined with lithium and nickel. The stock market losses may negate the 28.9 percent increase in his wealth reported last year.

Industry-Wide Impact

With lithium prices experiencing an 81% decline, as reported by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, even industry giants are feeling the heat. U.S. miner Piedmont Lithium has announced workforce reductions and cost-cutting plans. Larger rival Albemarle has also announced job cuts while halting expansion plans. Core Lithium, IGO Ltd, and Arcadium Lithium plc are among those facing significant challenges amidst the lithium price plunge. Sigma Lithium's shares have also taken a hit, highlighting the industry-wide impact of the supply-demand imbalance.

As lithium and nickel prices continue to plummet, the industry faces facility shutdowns and potential supply disruptions. The uncertainty of market dynamics moving forward casts a long shadow over the future of green metals and the investors who have placed their faith in them.