Lira Rebounds as Turkey's Central Bank Raises Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

Turkey's central bank, led by Governor Fatih Karahan, made a surprising decision to raise the one-week repo rate to 50% from 45% ahead of crucial local elections. This unexpected move aims to reverse the selloff in the lira, despite inflation projections exceeding 70%.

Market Reaction and Policy Shift:

Following the interest rate hike announcement, banking stocks surged, and the lira strengthened against the dollar, while Turkey's credit-default swaps recorded a significant drop. The central bank's decision signals a departure from the previous growth-focused strategy and underscores a commitment to stabilizing the lira exchange rates.

Impact on Election Dynamics:

The timing of the interest rate hike, just days before the local elections, adds a unique dimension to Turkey's political landscape. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, previously advocating for low interest rates, faces pressure to regain control of key cities from the opposition.

The central bank's move reflects a shift towards orthodox policy approaches amid economic challenges.

Policy Implications and Market Sentiment:

The central bank's decision to widen the interest-rate corridor and offer more expensive funding to commercial lenders underscores its readiness to address economic challenges effectively. The move is expected to incentivize savers to retain lira assets and potentially attract foreign capital, providing support to the Turkish economy.

However, questions persist over the effectiveness of recent backdoor tightening measures and the sustainability of policy shifts in the long term.