Automotive

Lion Electric Co’s Notable Trading Day: A Deep Dive into the Stock’s Performance

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Lion Electric Co’s Notable Trading Day: A Deep Dive into the Stock’s Performance

On January 11, 2024, a notable trading day for Lion Electric Co (LEV), a key player in the Industrials Sector and Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry, saw its shares spike by 3.95% to $1.84 at the opening. Following a day of volatility, with the stock price oscillating between $1.79 and $1.99, the closing bell saw it settle at $1.77.

LEV’s Roller Coaster Year

The past 52-week period has been a roller coaster ride for LEV, with the stock’s price ranging from a low of $1.50 to a high of $2.85. Despite a current year Earnings Per Share (EPS) drop of -444.24%, the company has witnessed an impressive sales growth of 71.22% over the past five years.

Company’s Market Position

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of $416.19 million with a total of $218.08 million shares outstanding and a float of $115.94 million. Insider ownership in the company stands at a substantial 48.74%, while institutional ownership is relatively modest at 6.46%.

Earnings Report and Future Projections

LEV’s most recent quarterly earnings report, released on September 29, 2023, showcased a slight EPS beat of -$0.1 against the expected -$0.1. Future forecasts predict a similar EPS for the next fiscal year. The company’s performance indicators such as the Quick Ratio (1.08), price to sales ratio (1.74), and Diluted EPS (-0.23) are noteworthy, notwithstanding future EPS projections of -0.28.

Trading Volume and Stock Volatility

Despite the company’s performance, the average trading volume has seen a decrease compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the stock’s volatility has shown a downward trend in the last 14 days compared to the last 100 days, with the current historic volatility standing at 36.15%.

