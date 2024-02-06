Linde Reports Strong 2023 Performance and Future Growth Prospects

Industrial gas titan, Linde, unveiled its full-year and Q4 2023 earnings in a recent teleconference and webcast, led by CEO Sanjiv Lamba and CFO Matt White. The company, despite facing challenges in 2023, managed to deliver industry-leading results, demonstrating disciplined operation and a focus on performance metrics that promote shareholder value.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Diverse Workforce

Linde underscored its commitment to environmental responsibility, safety, quality growth, and maintaining a highly engaged and diverse workforce. In 2023, the company achieved a drop in greenhouse gas emissions and heightened renewable energy purchases by 1 terawatt hour.

Future Investment and Projects

Linde further demonstrated its commitment to future sustainability by investing in the OCI project, a $2 billion partnership with Exxon Mobile for blue hydrogen production with CO2 sequestration. Lamba also mentioned prospective projects in the US, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, potentially valued at $8 to $10 billion over the next three years. He confidently addressed the complexities surrounding the IRA regulations, expressing confidence in leveraging 45 Q credits for future US onsite clean hydrogen projects.

Financial Performance

For Q4, Linde reported a 5% year-over-year increase in sales, totaling $8.3 billion. The company's operating profit rose 14% from the previous year, resulting in a 27.4% operating margin. The EPS was $3.59, marking a 14% hike from the previous year. The full-year operating cash flow also rose by 5%, amounting to $9.3 billion. Showcasing disciplined capital management, Linde returned $6.4 billion to shareholders and reinvested $4.7 billion into the business. Looking ahead, Linde has set an EPS guidance for 8 to 11% growth for 2024, excluding a 1% FX headwind.