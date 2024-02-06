Subscribe

Linde Reports Strong 2023 Performance and Future Growth Prospects

Linde, in its recent earnings call, revealed strong performance for 2023, while also focusing on environmental responsibility and future growth. The company reported a 5% sales increase in Q4 and a 14% rise in EPS.

Sakchi Khandelwal
Industrial gas titan, Linde, unveiled its full-year and Q4 2023 earnings in a recent teleconference and webcast, led by CEO Sanjiv Lamba and CFO Matt White. The company, despite facing challenges in 2023, managed to deliver industry-leading results, demonstrating disciplined operation and a focus on performance metrics that promote shareholder value.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Diverse Workforce

Linde underscored its commitment to environmental responsibility, safety, quality growth, and maintaining a highly engaged and diverse workforce. In 2023, the company achieved a drop in greenhouse gas emissions and heightened renewable energy purchases by 1 terawatt hour.

Future Investment and Projects

Linde further demonstrated its commitment to future sustainability by investing in the OCI project, a $2 billion partnership with Exxon Mobile for blue hydrogen production with CO2 sequestration. Lamba also mentioned prospective projects in the US, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, potentially valued at $8 to $10 billion over the next three years. He confidently addressed the complexities surrounding the IRA regulations, expressing confidence in leveraging 45 Q credits for future US onsite clean hydrogen projects.

Financial Performance

For Q4, Linde reported a 5% year-over-year increase in sales, totaling $8.3 billion. The company's operating profit rose 14% from the previous year, resulting in a 27.4% operating margin. The EPS was $3.59, marking a 14% hike from the previous year. The full-year operating cash flow also rose by 5%, amounting to $9.3 billion. Showcasing disciplined capital management, Linde returned $6.4 billion to shareholders and reinvested $4.7 billion into the business. Looking ahead, Linde has set an EPS guidance for 8 to 11% growth for 2024, excluding a 1% FX headwind.