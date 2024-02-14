Limited Edition Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ Camera Now Available for £5,999

A golden opportunity for vintage camera enthusiasts has arisen, as a rare Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ 50th Anniversary Limited Edition model medium format film camera is now available to buy for £5,999 from Park Cameras’ used products section. This exquisite piece of photographic history was released in 1991 to commemorate the renowned camera manufacturer's 50th anniversary, with only 700 units ever produced.

A Gleaming Testament to Photographic History

Featuring 24-karat gold plating with blue leather trim, the Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ camera is a veritable treasure for collectors and photography aficionados alike. The limited-edition model comes complete with a matching film back and lens, as well as other coveted accessories. The camera's rarity and unique design make it an exceptional find, especially considering that the original launch price remains elusive.

A Price that Reflects its Exclusivity

While the original launch price of the Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ remains a mystery, estimates based on similar cameras and lenses from that era suggest it could have been between $5,730 and $11,460 in today's dollars. Now, Park Cameras is offering this rare gem for £5,999 – a price that falls within the range of recorded sales for the camera dating back to 2003.

A Timeless Piece of Photographic Art

The Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ medium format film camera is more than just a collector's item; it is a testament to the enduring appeal of analog photography and the craftsmanship that goes into creating such an exquisite piece of equipment. As the world continues to shift towards digital technology, the allure of vintage cameras like the Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ remains strong, offering a tangible connection to the rich history of photography.

For those who appreciate the artistry and timeless beauty of analog photography, the Hasselblad 503CX ‘Golden Blue’ 50th Anniversary Limited Edition model is a rare and valuable find. Now available from Park Cameras for £5,999, this collector's piece is a true gem in the world of photography.

