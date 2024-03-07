Limerston Capital's £245M Fund Targets Mid-Market Gems in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and More

Limerston Capital, a prominent UK mid-market private equity firm, has proudly announced the closure of its second fund, Limerston Capital Partners II, amassing a notable £245 million in commitments. This financial milestone was achieved through the support of both returning and new Limited Partners (LPs) spanning the US, Asia, and Europe, showcasing a diverse and robust investor base that includes corporate pension plans, university endowments, charitable foundations, family offices, and fund managers.

Strategic Investment Focus

The newly secured fund is set to carve its niche by targeting businesses boasting £5m to £15m in EBITDA, focusing on sectors ripe for growth: healthcare, life sciences, business services, and testing, inspection, certification, and compliance. This strategic move is not only a testament to Limerston Capital's expertise in identifying and nurturing high-potential companies but also highlights its commitment to fostering innovation and excellence within these critical industries. The fund's increased size will enable a concentrated low volume approach to platform investments while expanding its capacity for buy-and-build strategies.

Early Successes and Future Endeavors

Even in its nascent stages, Limerston Capital Partners II has already demonstrated its investment acumen by completing three significant investments. These include stakes in Largo Leisure, a Scottish holiday parks operator; Concept Life Sciences, a pioneering drug developer and manufacturer; and Astoriom, a key player in the storage business sector. These early investments reflect the fund's strategic vision and operational expertise in steering portfolio companies towards sustainable growth and market leadership.

Expert Guidance and Support

The successful fundraise and strategic direction of Limerston Capital Partners II were facilitated by WHR Capital, which acted as the placement agent, while Ropes & Gray provided invaluable legal advice. This collaboration underscores the importance of expert guidance in navigating the complexities of private equity fundraising and investment, ensuring that Limerston Capital is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and drive value creation for its stakeholders.

As Limerston Capital embarks on this exciting new chapter, the focus remains steadfast on identifying and investing in businesses that not only promise attractive returns but also contribute positively to their respective industries and communities. With a solid foundation and a clear strategic direction, Limerston Capital Partners II is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-market space, delivering on its promise of growth, innovation, and excellence.