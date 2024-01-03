Lilium N.V’s Stock Price Tumbles, Despite Strong Recovery from 52-Week Low

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM), a leading aerospace firm developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, faced a significant dip in its stock price in the last trading session. The stock plunged by 6.78% to wrap up at $1.10 per share. Despite the recent slump, the stock has seen a recovery of 66.36% from its 52-week low of $0.37, nonetheless, it still lags 72.73% below the 52-week high of $1.90.

Trading Volume and Market Valuation

The trading volume for the session touched 6.3 million shares, nearly double the 10-day average of 3.3 million shares, and surpassing the 3-month average of 4.00 million shares. The market cap of Lilium N.V stood firmly at $578.78 million, despite the recent drop in share price.

Analysts’ Take and EPS Forecast

Analysts have given the stock a consensus recommendation of ‘Hold’ with a mean rating of 2.60. The EPS forecast for the current quarter is expected at -$0.13. In the past half-year, the stock value has shrunk by 38.20%, but it demonstrated a substantial annual growth rate of 29.76%, considerably outperforming the industry average of 0.80%.

Ownership Structure and Stake Holders

Insiders hold a considerable 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutional investors own 6.96%. The leading institutional shareholder is Palantir Technologies Inc., holding 0.94% of the shares, followed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH with a 0.51% stake. Mutual funds have also made significant investments in Lilium N.V, with Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF emerging as top holders. Retail investors, representing a 40% ownership, make up the rest of the shareholding pattern.

Final Remarks

The company is poised to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 29 and January 02. Despite the recent fall, the stock has shown resilience, recovering remarkably from its annual lows, and the company continues to hold a noteworthy position in the emerging advanced air mobility market. Investors and stakeholders will be keeping a keen eye on the forthcoming earnings report.