LifeX by Stone Ridge: A Fresh Take on Retirement Income

Stone Ridge Asset Management has introduced a fresh take on retirement income solutions with its new series of funds, LifeX, designed to provide steady monthly payouts until a ripe age of 100. These funds represent a unique approach to risk pooling, akin to the operation of tontines, shifting the focus from transferring longevity risk to an insurance company to sharing it among the shareholders.

LifeX: A Tailored Approach

Targeted to specific age and gender cohorts, the LifeX funds are structured as open-end mutual funds up until age 80, after which they transition to closed-end funds with no liquidity. The payouts can be flat or inflation-adjusted, tracking the Consumer Price Index. A key feature of these funds is their ability to be traded like mutual funds until the age of 80, offering a degree of flexibility often sought by investors.

A Mixed Blessing

The LifeX funds offer a more accessible and partially tax-efficient solution than annuities, with some payouts taxed at capital gains rates rather than ordinary income rates. However, they come with a significant caveat: a high expense ratio of 1%, which can make their payout rates less attractive in comparison to fixed annuities. As of February 2024, a 62-year-old male would see an annual payout rate of 5.1% from LifeX, noticeably lower than the 7.0% offered by fixed annuities.

Accessibility: A Double-Edged Sword

While the LifeX funds have democratized access to retirement income solutions, their availability solely through financial advisors adds another layer of fees for most shareholders. This factor, coupled with the relatively high expense ratio, raises questions about the overall cost-effectiveness of the funds.

As a novel approach to improving retirement-income solutions, LifeX is indeed an innovative step. However, there are areas that require further refinement to make them a more attractive option for retirees. The high expense ratio and additional advisor fees may deter potential investors, emphasizing the need for a balance between innovation and cost-effectiveness in retirement income solutions.