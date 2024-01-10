en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Life Insurance Industry Reports 9% YoY Growth in Individual APE in December 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Life Insurance Industry Reports 9% YoY Growth in Individual APE in December 2023

December 2023 was a pivotal month for the life insurance industry, witnessing an individual Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) growth of 9% year-over-year. This upward shift marked a significant turnaround from the 4% decline experienced during the same period in the previous year. Further amplifying the industry’s momentum was a quarterly increase of 6%, indicative of an ongoing positive trend in the sector.

Private Sector Outperforms

In the private sector, the surge was even more pronounced, with an 11% increase in individual APE in December 2023 compared to a mere 1% decline in November. This marked a substantial 9% increase in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, underlining the robust growth within the private sector.

Morgan Stanley’s Perspective

In a recent report, Morgan Stanley dissected the life insurance data for December 2023. The focus of the report was a company known as ‘X Corp.’ The findings highlighted the positive trajectory within the life insurance sector, particularly in the individual APE segment. The growth within the private sector was a significant contributor to this trend.

Details and Implications

The life insurance sector reported an 8.7% growth in annualised premium equivalent (APE) for December, with private players showing an 11.4% rise in retail policies. The State-owned Life Insurance Corporation, however, recorded a comparatively modest growth of 2.1%. The number of individual policies sold by LIC fell by 9.1% year on year in December. This implies that the growth in the retail APE was driven by an increase in the ticket size of policies. A notable mention is the performance of SBI Life, which reported a robust 19.6% jump in retail APE in December. Nonetheless, Avinash Singh, a senior research analyst at Emkay Research, anticipates a “moderation in the premium growth” during Q4FY24, due to the strong growth in the year-ago period. These statistics point towards a dynamic future for the life insurance industry.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
41 seconds ago
Declining Electricity Demand Puts Spain's Renewable Energy Targets at Risk
The Spanish energy sector has entered a critical phase with a second consecutive year of declining electricity demand, marking a 2.3% drop in 2022. This amounts to a total consumption of 244,686 GWh. This trend mirrors a similar pattern in Germany and is predominantly due to a decrease in industrial demand. Industries are still grappling
Declining Electricity Demand Puts Spain's Renewable Energy Targets at Risk
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
19 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
19 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Fuel Shortage in Punjab Sparks Unorthodox Solutions and Unrest
2 mins ago
Fuel Shortage in Punjab Sparks Unorthodox Solutions and Unrest
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
7 mins ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
13 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
4 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
4 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
4 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
7 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
13 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
16 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
18 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
18 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
19 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
21 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app