Life Insurance Industry Reports 9% YoY Growth in Individual APE in December 2023

December 2023 was a pivotal month for the life insurance industry, witnessing an individual Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) growth of 9% year-over-year. This upward shift marked a significant turnaround from the 4% decline experienced during the same period in the previous year. Further amplifying the industry’s momentum was a quarterly increase of 6%, indicative of an ongoing positive trend in the sector.

Private Sector Outperforms

In the private sector, the surge was even more pronounced, with an 11% increase in individual APE in December 2023 compared to a mere 1% decline in November. This marked a substantial 9% increase in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, underlining the robust growth within the private sector.

Morgan Stanley’s Perspective

In a recent report, Morgan Stanley dissected the life insurance data for December 2023. The focus of the report was a company known as ‘X Corp.’ The findings highlighted the positive trajectory within the life insurance sector, particularly in the individual APE segment. The growth within the private sector was a significant contributor to this trend.

Details and Implications

The life insurance sector reported an 8.7% growth in annualised premium equivalent (APE) for December, with private players showing an 11.4% rise in retail policies. The State-owned Life Insurance Corporation, however, recorded a comparatively modest growth of 2.1%. The number of individual policies sold by LIC fell by 9.1% year on year in December. This implies that the growth in the retail APE was driven by an increase in the ticket size of policies. A notable mention is the performance of SBI Life, which reported a robust 19.6% jump in retail APE in December. Nonetheless, Avinash Singh, a senior research analyst at Emkay Research, anticipates a “moderation in the premium growth” during Q4FY24, due to the strong growth in the year-ago period. These statistics point towards a dynamic future for the life insurance industry.