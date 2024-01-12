Life Insurance CEOs Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Key Positions

Two prominent life insurance company CEOs have been appointed to strategic positions within the Federal Reserve System (Fed) for 2024. These appointments are set to significantly influence the regulation of commercial banks, as well as the strategic decisions of the Federal Reserve.

Securing Key Positions

Chris Hilger, the Chairman and CEO of Securian Financial, will now serve as the chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis after spending two years as vice chair. His colleague, Roger Crandall, the Chairman and CEO of MassMutual, will continue in his role as the vice chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, a position he held in 2023. These regional bank chairs have the potential to impact the Federal Reserve’s regulation of commercial banks and communicate regularly with regional bank presidents.

The Role of Regional Bank Presidents

Regional bank presidents play a crucial role in the Federal Reserve’s decision-making process. They are part of the Federal Open Market Committee, responsible for setting interest rates and making other critical strategic decisions. With Hilger and Crandall’s new roles, they have the potential to influence these decisions through their communication with these presidents.

Additional Appointments

Jeff Newgard, Chairman, President, and CEO of the Bank of Idaho, has also been appointed to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Twelfth District. The CDIAC serves as a critical communication channel between the Federal Reserve and community depository institutions across the Twelfth District. Newgard’s appointment, effective from January 1, 2024, will offer valuable perspectives on local economic conditions, banking issues, regulatory policies, and the operational realities faced by community banks and credit unions.