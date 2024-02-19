LGT Wealth Management Ignites Expansion with New Manchester Office and Birmingham Relocation

Amidst a bold expansion strategy that underscores its commitment to regional growth, LGT Wealth Management is set to inaugurate its first office in Manchester while simultaneously relocating its Birmingham team to a new, more expansive location. This strategic move not only marks LGT Wealth Management's foray into Manchester but also signifies a significant enhancement of its presence in Birmingham, aiming to leverage local talent and foster closer client relationships.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in Manchester

In a move poised to redefine wealth management services in Manchester, LGT Wealth Management is establishing its first foothold in the city at the prestigious Arkwright House. Scheduled for a grand opening in March, this new office is not just a physical space but a beacon of the firm's ambition to extend its distinguished services to a broader clientele. Spearheading the Manchester team are two noteworthy hires: Mike Stirrup, a seasoned wealth planner with a rich history at Artorius Wealth and UBS, and Matthew Stevenson, a promising trainee investment manager transitioning from Evelyn Partners. Their appointments are the first steps in what is expected to be an ongoing expansion aimed at bolstering the Manchester team with top-tier talent.

Birmingham's Bold Move

Advertisment

LGT Wealth Management's growth narrative continues with the relocation of its Birmingham team to the state-of-the-art 103 Colmore Row. This move from the current 2 Snow Hill address is much more than a change of scenery; it's an upgrade meant to accommodate the burgeoning team size following the strategic acquisition of fund manager abrdn Capital. This acquisition not only broadened LGT Wealth Management's expertise but also added significant depth to its Birmingham and Leeds teams. Among the notable new faces in Birmingham is Tom Stone, an investment manager with a distinguished tenure at Quilter Cheviot. Stone's expertise is expected to further enrich the firm's investment management capabilities.

Steadfast in Growth and Excellence

At the heart of these strategic expansions is LGT Wealth Management's CEO, Ben Snee, who emphasized the firm's unwavering commitment to investing in its business and broadening its regional footprint across the UK. According to Snee, Manchester and Birmingham are not just new pin locations on the map but central to the firm's vision of delivering exceptional service to clients and partners nationwide. This expansion is a clear testament to LGT Wealth Management's ambition to not only grow in size but to set new benchmarks in the wealth management industry.

In conclusion, LGT Wealth Management's latest moves - opening a new office in Manchester and relocating its Birmingham team to a more accommodating space - are bold steps forward in the firm's UK expansion strategy. These developments are expected to not only enhance LGT Wealth Management's operational capabilities but also deepen its client relationships in these key regional centers. With a clear focus on growth, talent acquisition, and unwavering commitment to client service, LGT Wealth Management is poised to redefine wealth management standards in the UK.