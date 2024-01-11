Lexdale International to Divest Nykaa Shares as E-commerce Giant Shows Consistent Growth

Lexdale International, an investment firm with a diverse portfolio, is planning a significant financial move involving Nykaa, the Indian e-commerce giant. The firm intends to divest itself of 2.62 crore shares of Nykaa in a block deal, which is projected to be worth a staggering ₹490 crore. The transaction is poised to be managed by financial powerhouses Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, ensuring the deal's smooth execution.

Advertisment

Maintaining Momentum Amid Economic Shifts

Nykaa, an offspring of the FSN E-commerce venture, has been consistent in demonstrating growth across its various business verticals. This positive performance came despite a slight impact on discretionary spending due to the economic ripples of the ongoing global pandemic. The Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) vertical of the company, in particular, is projected to exhibit a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increase in the mid-20 percent range. Concurrently, Net Sales Value (NSV) is anticipated to grow around 20 percent year-on-year.

Outperforming Industry Standards

Advertisment

Notably, Nykaa's performance in the BPC sector has outpaced the overall industry, which has experienced a downturn. However, industry experts project a return to median growth rates due to favorable macroeconomic and demographic factors. Nykaa's BPC businesses are slated to see NSV growth in the low to mid-twenties on a year-on-year basis, a testament to the company's resilience and adaptability.

Soaring High in Fashion

The fashion vertical of Nykaa is another area expected to see substantial growth. Projections estimate approximately 40 percent GMV growth and NSV growth in the low thirties. Overall, Nykaa anticipates a consolidated NSV growth in the mid-twenties and revenue growth in the low twenties year-on-year. This projected growth underscores the company's robust business model and the efficacy of its strategic initiatives.

Furthermore, in the world of finance, Nykaa has the potential to be included in the MSCI Standard index, a development that would significantly boost its profile. This inclusion is contingent on a stock rally between 8-20 percent.