en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Leveraging Banking Relationships Could Save Millions in Syndicated Loan Market, Says Finance Lecturer

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Leveraging Banking Relationships Could Save Millions in Syndicated Loan Market, Says Finance Lecturer

Yafei Zhang, a finance lecturer at Alliance Manchester Business School, has suggested that borrowing from relationship banks could result in significant savings for borrowers in the primary syndicated loan market. Syndicated loans, which have seen a significant surge in issuance post the 2007-2009 financial crisis, serve as crucial external financing sources globally. With an average annual issuance of around $2 trillion from 2005 to 2022, these loans have outpaced corporate bonds and equity offerings.

Understanding the Syndicated Loan Market

Syndicated loans cater to a wide spectrum of borrowers, ranging from large public companies to medium-sized private businesses. They are typically used to finance substantial deals such as mergers and acquisitions and private equity takeovers. High-profile borrowers, including Elon Musk and firms such as Silver Lake and AtlasEdge, have secured multi-billion dollar syndicated loans for various purposes.

The issuance process of these loans mirrors the book-building method utilized in stocks and corporate bonds. Here, the lead bank prepares an information memo, solicits demand from potential investors, and adjusts the yield-to-maturity based on subscription levels.

The Power of Existing Lending Relationships

A recent study co-authored by Zhang uncovers that lead banks with stronger prior relationships with borrowers tend to rely less on information from syndicate members. They involve fewer participant lenders and make smaller yield-to-maturity adjustments during pricing. This strategy results in reduced loan underpricing, potentially saving issuers millions of dollars.

Implications for the Future of Syndicated Loans

The study underscores the cost-effectiveness of leveraging existing lending relationships for syndicated loan transactions. It brings to light an often-overlooked strategy that can lead to substantial savings for borrowers and contribute to a more efficient syndicated loan market.

As the syndicated loan market continues to grow and evolve, the findings of this study could shape future borrowing strategies and lending practices, ultimately influencing the dynamics of global financing.

0
Business Finance
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kuwaiti MP Calls for Government Action to Support Young Entrepreneurs

By Dil Bar Irshad

TCL Diversifies into Tablets with the Launch of NXTPAPER 11

By BNN Correspondents

Popkorn Bolsters Creative Team with Strategic Senior Director Appointments

By Dil Bar Irshad

U.S. Stock Futures Dip: A Look at the Impact on Key Companies

By Ebenezer Mensah

Navigating the Complex Tax Implications for Gifting in the US and UK ...
@Business · 51 seconds
Navigating the Complex Tax Implications for Gifting in the US and UK ...
heart comment 0
Digital Asset Management Firm Gains Ground with Strategic Acquisition

By Rizwan Shah

Digital Asset Management Firm Gains Ground with Strategic Acquisition
Life Cycle Assessment: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Practices

By Geeta Pillai

Life Cycle Assessment: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Practices
Indian Discoms’ Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Discoms' Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise
Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
47 seconds
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
1 min
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
2 mins
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
2 mins
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
2 mins
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
3 mins
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
4 mins
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
4 mins
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
25 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app