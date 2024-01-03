Leveraging Banking Relationships Could Save Millions in Syndicated Loan Market, Says Finance Lecturer

Yafei Zhang, a finance lecturer at Alliance Manchester Business School, has suggested that borrowing from relationship banks could result in significant savings for borrowers in the primary syndicated loan market. Syndicated loans, which have seen a significant surge in issuance post the 2007-2009 financial crisis, serve as crucial external financing sources globally. With an average annual issuance of around $2 trillion from 2005 to 2022, these loans have outpaced corporate bonds and equity offerings.

Understanding the Syndicated Loan Market

Syndicated loans cater to a wide spectrum of borrowers, ranging from large public companies to medium-sized private businesses. They are typically used to finance substantial deals such as mergers and acquisitions and private equity takeovers. High-profile borrowers, including Elon Musk and firms such as Silver Lake and AtlasEdge, have secured multi-billion dollar syndicated loans for various purposes.

The issuance process of these loans mirrors the book-building method utilized in stocks and corporate bonds. Here, the lead bank prepares an information memo, solicits demand from potential investors, and adjusts the yield-to-maturity based on subscription levels.

The Power of Existing Lending Relationships

A recent study co-authored by Zhang uncovers that lead banks with stronger prior relationships with borrowers tend to rely less on information from syndicate members. They involve fewer participant lenders and make smaller yield-to-maturity adjustments during pricing. This strategy results in reduced loan underpricing, potentially saving issuers millions of dollars.

Implications for the Future of Syndicated Loans

The study underscores the cost-effectiveness of leveraging existing lending relationships for syndicated loan transactions. It brings to light an often-overlooked strategy that can lead to substantial savings for borrowers and contribute to a more efficient syndicated loan market.

As the syndicated loan market continues to grow and evolve, the findings of this study could shape future borrowing strategies and lending practices, ultimately influencing the dynamics of global financing.