Leslies Inc Stock Price Records a Slight Surge: A Deep Dive Into the Company’s Financials

On January 2, 2024, Leslies Inc, a notable name in the Consumer Cyclical sector specializing in retail, saw a modest rise in its stock price, opening at $6.79 and closing at $6.91. Over the past year, the stock price has swung between $4.39 and $17.12, reflecting the unpredictable dynamics of the market.

Financial Performance and Insider Transactions

Despite a commendable sales growth of 10.76% over the past five years, Leslies Inc has been grappling with an average annual earnings per share (EPS) decline of -1.19%. The company, currently employing 4100 individuals, boasts a float of $177.38 million and $184.33 million in outstanding shares. Insider transactions have made headlines, with the CEO acquiring 50,000 shares and another insider procuring 25,000 shares.

Quarterly Report and Analyst Predictions

The company’s latest quarterly report fell short of the consensus estimate, with an EPS of $0.14 as against the projected $0.18. Analysts predict a dip in the EPS to -0.17 for the current fiscal year, yet foresee a long-term growth of 9.70% over the next half-decade.

Key Financial Indicators and Stock Performance

Leslies Inc’s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.48 and a price to sales ratio of 0.88, alongside a diluted EPS of 0.15. The stock’s performance exhibits a raw stochastic average of 87.41%, indicative of decelerated momentum, and an escalated volatility of 90.12% over the past fortnight compared to the past hundred days.

With a market capitalisation of $1.28 billion, annual sales of $1,451 million, and an annual income of $27,240K, Leslies Inc is braving market challenges and charting its path forward.