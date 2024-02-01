Leslie's Inc. Experiences Dips in Q1 2024, Yet Reaffirms Fiscal Outlook

Leslie's Inc., a foremost player in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, made public its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 1, 2024. The company's report painted a picture of a challenging quarter, with several key indicators trending downward. However, the company remains steadfast, reiterating its fiscal 2024 outlook.

The Numbers

Leslie's reported sales amounting to $174.0 million, marking a dip of 10.8% compared to the previous year. Comparable sales also sank, registering an 11.7% decline. The company's gross profit took a hit, falling by 22.8% to land at $50.4 million. Concurrently, the gross margin shrank to 29.0% from 33.5%.

Deepening Losses But Silver Linings

Operating loss widened to $36.5 million from an operating loss of $27.0 million in the prior year. Similarly, the net loss ballooned to $39.6 million from a former net loss of $30.3 million. On the other hand, the Adjusted EBITDA showed signs of improvement, climbing to $24.4 million from $11.9 million.

Diluted earnings per share were reported at $0.21, with adjusted diluted earnings per share at $0.20. The company also saw a decrease in inventories and funded debt, and an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Looking Ahead

Despite the apparent losses, Leslie's stood by its fiscal 2024 outlook. The announcement was made alongside a conference call intended for investors and analysts to discuss the results and the company's strategies moving forward. This affirmation of the outlook signals the company's confidence in its ability to navigate through these turbulent waters.