Leonardo's Revamped Financial Calendar: A New Era of Transparency and Steadfastness

In a strategic shift to allow investors and analysts more breathing room, Leonardo, a leading player in the global aerospace and defense industry, has announced an amendment to its 2024 financial calendar. The update, released on February 8, 2024, encompasses key dates for the release of preliminary Full Year 2023 results and the presentation of the company's Industrial Plan for 2024 and beyond.

Leonardo's Revamped Financial Calendar: A New Era of Transparency

Marking a significant departure from its traditional approach, Leonardo will now release its preliminary Full Year 2023 results on Thursday, 29th February 2024. This announcement will be followed by a conference call at 6:30 pm CET, providing the financial community with a platform to engage in a discussion about the results.

Just over a week later, on Monday, 11th March 2024, the company is slated to approve its Industrial Plan, the draft Group Annual Report for 2023, and the draft Financial Statements of Leonardo S.p.a. for 2023. The very next day, Tuesday, 12th March 2024, Leonardo will present its Industrial Plan to the financial community, complete with Guidance for 2024 and medium-term targets.

A Tale of Two Events: The Separation of Results and Plans

In a bid to offer investors and analysts the opportunity to focus on each event individually, Leonardo has strategically separated the release of its Full Year 2023 results from the presentation of its Industrial Plan. This calculated move underscores the company's commitment to transparency and its dedication to fostering a comprehensive understanding of its financial health and future ambitions.

Reconfirmation of 2023 Guidance: Steady as She Goes

Amidst the flurry of changes to its financial calendar, Leonardo has reconfirmed its 2023 Guidance, as initially presented with the Third Quarter 2023 results. This reaffirmation serves to instill confidence in the company's financial projections and its ability to navigate the complexities of the modern aerospace and defense landscape.

As the world watches with bated breath, Leonardo's revamped financial calendar and reconfirmed guidance signal a new era of openness and steadfastness in the company's journey towards a brighter, more prosperous future.

Stay tuned for more updates on Leonardo's financial developments and the far-reaching implications of its strategic decisions, as we continue to unravel the tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures in the ever-evolving world of aerospace and defense.