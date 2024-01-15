Lensell's Diversiview Expands to Include NSE Securities: A Win for Retail Investors

Lensell, the Australian-based investment decision support platform, has announced an ambitious expansion of its portfolio analysis tool, Diversiview. The tool, renowned for its advanced mathematical algorithms and cutting-edge technology, now includes securities listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The move comes as part of Lensell's unwavering commitment to financial transparency and equality in wealth management.

A Level Playing Field for Retail Investors

Diversiview's unique proposition lies in its ability to provide retail investors with professional-grade investment insights. It empowers these investors, traditionally sidelined from sophisticated investment analysis tools, to calculate their Expected Portfolio Return and optimise asset allocation. With Diversiview, retail investors now have the same level of control and analysis once reserved only for their professional counterparts.

Expanding Global Reach

With the inclusion of the NSE, Diversiview now covers major exchanges in India, adding to its existing coverage of the ASX, NASDAQ, NYSE, and BSE. This expansion enables users to visually explore and analyse their portfolios across multiple markets, aiding them in achieving their financial objectives through informed decision-making.

Looking Ahead

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Laura Rusu, Lensell intends to extend Diversiview's capabilities to more international markets. This strategic move is designed to cater to the needs of globally diversified equity investors, reaffirming Lensell's dedication to leveling the investment playing field.