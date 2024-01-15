Lennox International Inc: A Detailed Stock Analysis

Lennox International Inc (LII), a prominent player in the Building Products & Equipment industry, experienced a stock price dip of 2.49% on January 12, 2024. The stock began the day at $444.57 and eventually closed at $441.73. The company's 52-week price range is quite impressive, with a low of $232.00 and a high of $451.35. Over the past half-decade, annual sales have demonstrated a steady growth of 5.35%.

Advertisment

A Closer Look at Lennox International's Financial Health

Lennox International, with its robust workforce of 13,200 employees, has reported an average annual earnings per share of 26.62%. The company currently has $35.47 million outstanding shares and a float of $31.89 million. The reported gross margin stands at +27.07, indicating a healthy operating margin of +13.78 and a pretax margin of +13.05. Insider ownership is pegged at 10.26% while institutional ownership is significantly higher at 69.00%. Recent insider transactions reveal that the EVP & President, Residential sold shares worth $246,071.

Wall Street Predictions for Lennox International

Advertisment

The company's net margin is a strong +10.54. Wall Street experts anticipate earnings of 408.92 per share for the current fiscal year, coupled with a long-term projected EPS growth of 17.00% over the next five years. Lennox International's quick ratio is 0.79, indicating a price to sales ratio of 3.11 and a price to free cash flow of 38.07. The diluted EPS stands at 15.16, with projections of achieving 3.47 in the upcoming quarter and 19.94 in a year. The company's 5-day average volume has seen a positive change to 0.23 million and currently boasts a market capitalization of 15.31 billion.

Stock Resistance and Support Levels

The first resistance level for the stock is at $441.30, with subsequent resistance levels at $451.87 and $459.17. Conversely, the stock's support levels can be found at $423.43, $416.13, and $405.56. This data can prove crucial for investors looking to maximize their returns.

In the third quarter, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lennox International, joining other institutional investors in adjusting their holdings. Several equity analysts have recently commented on LII shares, evenly split between hold and buy ratings. On the opening day of this week, Lennox International stock was valued at 430.73. The company's 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages stand at 422.74 and 383.31 respectively. For the quarter, Lennox International reported an earnings per share of 5.37, exceeding analysts' consensus estimates of 4.73 by 0.64. The company also declared a quarterly dividend, with a dividend payout ratio of 29.04%. In a recent transaction, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the company's stock.