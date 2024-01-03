en English
Economy

LendingTree Index Shows Waning Credit Card Confidence Amid Rising Debts

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
LendingTree Index Shows Waning Credit Card Confidence Amid Rising Debts

The LendingTree Credit Card Confidence Index has unveiled an alarming trend in the United States. A mere 51% of credit card users believe they can clear their December balances entirely, signifying an unprecedented low for the index. This decline from November’s 58% underscores the financial tension Americans are grappling with, particularly in the aftermath of the holiday season.

A Complicated Credit Card Landscape

Contrary to the plunge in credit card confidence, other credit card industry indicators are veering in opposite directions, suggesting that individuals are shouldering larger debts for extended periods. The present trends are shaped by soaring credit card balances, escalated interest rates, and the economic implications of surging inflation.

The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes in response to inflation, coupled with the spike in card rates throughout 2022 and 2023, have only exacerbated this financial strain. A look back discloses that credit card confidence previously dipped in June 2022 when inflation hit a 40-year peak. These developments highlight the criticality of proficient credit card debt management and financial counseling for Americans.

Historic Highs in Credit Card Debt

In 2022, credit card debt hit a historic high, partially due to inflating prices and dwindling savings. U.S. consumers have begun to default on payments, which could potentially impact the economy. The average APR on a new credit card offer has been rising consistently since March 2022, jumping from 19.53% to 24.59% over 22 consecutive months.

Credit card delinquencies are on an upward trajectory, particularly among those with blemished credit, and this trend is expected to persist. Thankfully, late payments on student loans won’t be reported until October 2024, offering some relief to those saddled with hefty student debts.

Implications and Expectations

Despite the dwindling credit card confidence, the ongoing financial challenges are projected to shape broader economic trends and consumer behavior in the future. With national credit card balances reaching a record $1.08 trillion and average interest rates hitting a 30-year high of 21%, the rise in debt, inflation, and interest rates is impacting consumer confidence.

The financial landscape, as it stands, underscores the importance of effective credit card debt management and financial guidance. As consumer behavior evolves in response to these challenges, it is critical for financial institutions and policy makers to adapt and provide effective solutions to assist consumers in navigating this challenging period.

Economy Finance United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

    © 2023 BNN
