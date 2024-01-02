Lemonade Inc Stock Falters Despite Strong Sales Growth

On December 29, 2024, Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND), a prominent player in the Financial sector and part of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry, witnessed a dip in its stock price at the market’s opening. The stock, which opened at $16.92, registered a 4.95% drop from the previous trading day, and despite some fluctuations, closed at $16.97.

Performance Overview

Over the last 52 weeks, the stock price has fluctuated between $10.27 and $24.81. Interestingly, despite these pricing ups and downs, the company has reported significant sales growth, a whopping 238.07%, over the last five years. This growth is accompanied by an average annual earnings per share growth of 21.86%.

Company Profile

Boasting a workforce of 1,367 employees, Lemonade Inc has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion. The company concluded its recent quarter with a loss of -$0.88 per share, which fell short of the estimated $0.26 per share. However, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the company’s earnings per share improving in the next fiscal year.

Ownership and Transactions

The company has an insider ownership of 29.17% and an institutional ownership of 36.25%. Recent insider transactions have involved the Chief Insurance Officer and Chief Financial Officer selling shares. Lemonade Inc’s price to sales ratio stands at 3.38, and it has a diluted EPS of -3.72.

Stock Performance Indicators

Lemonade Inc’s stock performance indicators reflect a decrease in the average volume compared to the previous year. The current 50-day Moving Average is $15.84 and the 200-day Moving Average is $15.44. These figures indicate immediate resistance and support levels, which could suggest potential future price movements.