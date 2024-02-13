Leidos Holdings Inc. Surpasses Expectations with Record Q4 FY 2023 Results

Leidos Holdings Inc., a leading Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions provider, released its impressive Q4 FY 2023 results, surpassing expectations and showcasing its commitment to solving the world's toughest challenges.

Record Revenues and Growth

Leidos reported revenues of $3.98 billion for Q4 FY 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. This represents an 8% year-over-year growth, highlighting the company's strong performance in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. For the full fiscal year, Leidos achieved record revenues of $15.44 billion, exceeding the high end of its guidance.

Impressive Earnings and Cash Flow

The company delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 15.03% and 4.99%, respectively, in Q4 FY 2023. Leidos reported net income of $230 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $452 million in the quarter and $1.67 billion for the year. Operating cash flow grew by 17% year-over-year, reflecting the company's financial strength and discipline.

New Business Awards and Backlog

Leidos secured new business awards totaling $2.8 billion in Q4 FY 2023, bringing its backlog to $37.0 billion. This solid backlog positions the company well for continued growth and success in the upcoming quarters.

Leidos also repurchased over $200 million worth of shares in Q4 FY 2023, demonstrating its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Optimizing Organization and Fostering Talent

Since reorganizing into a capability-focused organization, Leidos has seen positive results, sharing best practices, redeveloping its growth playbook, and better leveraging its engineering talent. The company is dedicated to remaining the best employer of top talent in the market, focusing on reinvigorating its business capture prowess.

With its strong Q4 FY 2023 results and positive outlook, Leidos Holdings Inc. is well-positioned to continue building a better future by addressing the world's most pressing challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets.

As Leidos moves forward, it will continue to prioritize its commitment to diversity and competitive compensation and benefits packages for its employees.

In summary, Leidos Holdings Inc.'s strong Q4 FY 2023 results, including 8% revenue growth, 11.4% EBITDA margin, and 9% non-GAAP diluted EPS growth year-over-year, highlight the company's success in its capability-focused organization and its dedication to solving the world's toughest challenges.