Legato Merger Corp. III Successfully Completes IPO, Raising $201.25 Million

Legato Merger Corp. III, a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today its successful completion of an initial public offering (IPO). The sale of 20,125,000 units, each priced at $10.00, took place on February 9, 2024, with all units subscribed, including the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

A Symphony of Shares and Warrants

Each unit of this maiden offering encompasses one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. These units, now listed on the NYSE American under the ticker 'LEGT U,' symbolize not just an investment opportunity but a testament to the market's appetite for new ventures.

Legato Merger Corp. III anticipates that once separate trading of the securities within the units begins, the ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed under the symbols 'LEGT' and 'LEGT WS,' respectively. This will allow investors to trade the shares and warrants independently, offering greater flexibility and potential for financial gain.

Orchestrating the Offering

The company's leadership team, helmed by Gregory Monahan as CEO and Director, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Their collective acumen will be instrumental in guiding the company towards its strategic objectives.

BTIG, LLC served as the sole book-running manager for the offering, while Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC acted as the co-manager. Their roles were pivotal in ensuring the successful execution of the IPO.

Harmonizing Ambition with Action

Legato Merger Corp. III was established with the intent of pursuing a business combination in various sectors, with an initial focus on infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables. This focus aligns with global trends towards sustainable development and infrastructure modernization.

The forward-looking statements in the press release indicate plans for the use of net proceeds but acknowledge that actual use may vary. The company is under no obligation to update these statements post-release. This caveat underscores the inherent unpredictability of the business landscape and the need for adaptability.

The IPO was conducted by means of a prospectus, and the registration statement for these securities was declared effective by the SEC on February 5, 2024. This regulatory approval paved the way for Legato Merger Corp. III to make its debut on the public stage.

As the market absorbs this new entrant, the echoes of Legato Merger Corp. III's IPO will undoubtedly reverberate through the financial world. Its journey from inception to listing serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of global markets and the enduring allure of entrepreneurial ambition.