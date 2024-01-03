en English
Business

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Faces Decrease in Trading Price: A Detailed Analysis

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Faces Decrease in Trading Price: A Detailed Analysis

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) experienced a trading session that began with a value of $11.13, marking a 3.36% decrease from the previous session. Throughout the day, the stock oscillated between $10.63 and $11.135 before closing at $11.30. The 52-week stock price range has existed between $6.89 and $15.68.

Performance Over the Past Five Years

Over the past five years, LegalZoom has observed a substantial sales increase of 15.08%. Its average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth stands at an impressive 142.93%. With a workforce of approximately 1383 employees, the company maintains a gross margin of 63.83%, an operating margin of -6.39%, and a pretax margin of -7.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insider ownership stands at 33.35% and institutional ownership at 49.09%, reflecting investor confidence. Recent insider transactions include a sale by the COO at $12.00 per share and by the EVP and General Counsel at $10.74 per share.

Quarterly Report and Analyst Predictions

The company’s last quarterly report, dated September 29, 2023, revealed an EPS of $0.12, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.03. Despite a net margin of -7.86% and a return on equity of -28.67%, analysts anticipate an EPS of 0.1 for the current fiscal year and project growth to 0.46 in the next year.

Financial Ratios and Volatility

LegalZoom has a quick ratio of 0.99, a price to sales ratio of 3.16, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 21.66. The company’s diluted EPS is 0.04, with the expectation to reach 0.10 in the next quarter. Stock volatility has been higher in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. Key resistance levels for the stock are at $11.16, $11.40, and $11.66, while support levels are at $10.65, $10.39, and $10.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, with 187,934K outstanding shares and sales totaling 619,980K against a net income of -48,730K. LegalZoom.com, Inc., headquartered in Glendale, California, is an online platform for legal and compliance solutions, offering products and services for business formations, estate planning, intellectual property protection, and more.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

