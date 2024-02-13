Leeds Building Society & Become Charity: Empowering Care Leavers Through Financial Education

Leeds Building Society and Become Charity: Empowering Care Leavers with Financial Education

In a heartening move, Leeds Building Society has joined forces with Become, a charity focused on supporting children in care and young care leavers. The collaboration aims to offer essential financial education to these vulnerable young adults, enabling them to gain independence and step onto the property ladder.

A Partnership Born of Empathy and Resilience

Leeds Building Society has pledged a generous £72,000 donation to fund a programme specifically tailored for the financial resilience of care-experienced young people. This initiative comes in response to a staggering 33% rise in homelessness among care leavers aged 18-20 over the last four years.

The partnership will create financial education resources, deliver training sessions, and assess the impact of the initiative. The goal is to equip care leavers with the knowledge and tools necessary to secure stable accommodation and make informed decisions about their financial future.

Fostering Independence through Financial Literacy

The programme will offer educational sessions on independent living and financial management for rented accommodation. By providing financial advice and guidance, the partnership aims to empower care leavers to navigate the complex world of finance and housing with confidence.

For many young care leavers, the transition to independent living can be daunting. The lack of financial literacy often leads to poor decision-making, further exacerbating their vulnerable situation. By addressing this gap, Leeds Building Society and Become Charity hope to make a tangible difference in the lives of these young adults.

Investing in a Brighter Future

The first phase of the partnership will involve creating educational resources, followed by the delivery of the training and evaluation of its impact. By investing in the financial education of care leavers, Leeds Building Society and Become Charity are not only addressing a pressing societal issue but also fostering hope and resilience among those who need it most.

In an increasingly interconnected world, financial literacy is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. By empowering young care leavers with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively, this partnership is investing in a brighter, more stable future for them and, by extension, our society.

As we navigate the complexities of today's world, it is heartening to see organisations like Leeds Building Society and Become Charity stepping up to support those most in need. Their commitment to fostering financial literacy and independence among care leavers serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of compassion and collaboration.

