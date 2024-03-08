Latvian Banks Hold Funds of Deceased, Urging Legislative Change for Unclaimed Balances

In a recent report by Latvian Radio on March 8, thousands of Latvian commercial bank accounts remain untouched as they belong to deceased individuals, leaving small balances unclaimed due to the complex inheritance process. Senior adviser Edgar Pastars of the Finance Latvia Association highlighted the issue, emphasizing the need for legislative reform to allow these funds to benefit the state sooner than the current 60-year wait.

Advertisment

Challenges in Claiming Small Balances

Relatives often avoid the formal inheritance process for minor amounts left in bank accounts, leading to approximately 70,000 accounts with funds that have not been claimed. The process is further complicated for accounts in foreign banks or digital assets like cryptocurrency, where legal mechanisms for inheritance are lacking or non-existent. Gatis Litvins, managing director of the Latvian Council of Sworn Notaries, pointed out the difficulty in accessing such assets without prior notification to heirs.

Proposed Solutions and Legislative Calls

Advertisment

The Finance Latvia Association advocates for simplified legislation that would allow banks to transfer small, unclaimed balances to the state's revenue much earlier. This proposal aims to address both the practical challenges of claiming small amounts and the broader issue of unclaimed assets. Additionally, the association and legal experts suggest that the inheritance process could be streamlined, potentially allowing next of kin to withdraw funds without a formal case.

Looking Towards the Future

As the Saeima, Latvia's parliament, deliberates on inheritance-related issues, including the handling of deceased persons' debts and the introduction of a European certificate of inheritance, the spotlight is on finding equitable solutions for unclaimed assets. The proposed changes could significantly impact how small balances are managed, potentially providing a more straightforward path for relatives and benefiting the state's finances.