Latvia: Massive Exchange of Lats for Euros in 2023; Millions Still Unexchanged

The year 2023 witnessed a significant amount of the Latvian national currency, the lats, being exchanged for euros at the Bank of Latvia. The total exchanged currency amounted to LVL 611,900, which in euros equates to approximately EUR 871,000. This large sum was comprised of LVL 556,600 worth of lats banknotes (about EUR 792,000) and LVL 55,300 in lats coins (around EUR 78,700). Throughout the year, the Bank of Latvia successfully conducted over 2,500 exchange transactions at its cash desks.

Successful Removal of Lats from Circulation

By the end of 2023, 40% of lats coins, valued at EUR 41.3 million, and 96% of lats banknotes, worth EUR 1.341 billion, were successfully removed from circulation. However, lats banknotes and coins with a total value of LVL 82.8 million, or EUR 117.9 million, remain unexchanged. This unexchanged sum includes a staggering 339.6 million lats coins, which weigh a whopping 779 tons.

The Unexchanged Small Denominations

Interestingly, the majority of these unexchanged coins are of the smallest denominations. The Bank of Latvia reports that 238.7 million of these are one-santim and two-santim coins, with an additional 23.8 million one-lat coins still awaiting exchange for euros.

Latvia’s Transition to the Euro

Latvia made the transition from its national currency to the euro on January 1, 2014. Despite the passage of nearly a decade since this changeover, a considerable amount of lats remains to be exchanged. The exchange rate for Latvian lats to euros, as published by the European Central Bank on 3 January 2024, is 1 LVL = 0.011467 EUR.